Mira Rajput Reacts to 'Bois Locker Room' Controversy by Sharing Excerpts From an Essay on Parenting Boys

The viral story about the 'bois locker room' Instagram group has left the nation shocked. A few teenagers from Delhi were active on an Instagram group demeaning and objectifying women. The leaked conversation and screenshots have opened a can of worms. Many celebs have already reacted to the news. Now, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who belongs to Delhi, has reacted to a short essay on how to tackle the situation and create a better and safe future for our kids. Mira is a mother of two - Misha (3) and Zain (1).

The essay was written by BuzzFeed India's former editor-in-chief, Rega Jha, in 2017. She shared the excerpts from the write up on her Instagram page, which were reshared by Mira on her Instagram story.

The excerpts reiterate that parents raising sons "hold all the power to change the world".

"Teach your sons that they aren't entitled to any woman's body, attention, or time."

The 'bois locker room' became a controversy when a girl shared the details of it on social media.

The Instagram group was outed to the girls by a male member who was an inactive participant on the group and wanted to bring about a change. The whistleblower has revealed that most of the girls, whose pictures were shared on the group, were minors. LatestLY was first to report about the Bois Locker Room group.