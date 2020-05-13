Mouni Roy Shares Her Ordeal On Being Stuck In Abu Dhabi For More Than a Month Due to COVID-19 Restrictions (Watch Video)

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood and television beauty, Mouni Roy who will be soon seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has revealed how she is stuck in Abu Dhabi for a more than a month now, courtesy the coronavirus outbreak. In her recent video interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress spilt beans and talked about her long and not at all planned abroad stay. Roy while talking to the entertainment portal shared her ordeal on how she had come to Abu Dhabi for a very brief time, but sadly it's been almost one and a half month she is residing at her friend's place. Mouni Roy Is Sultry, Sensational and Lazing Around in an Endless Satin Blue Backless Gown Under Quarantine!

Talking to the portal, Mouni said, "I am in Abu Dhabi at my childhood friend’s place, she is practically a sister." On further being asked if she went there to meet her friend or something as such. To which she replied, "Oh no, what happened was I only had come here for 4-5 days with four to five days packing. And then suddenly the quarantine law started at the airport and I was a bit ignorant at that point of time and I thought ok you know a couple of weeks anyway no work is going to happen, nothing is going to start off right now and so might well stay back and then 21 days lockdown happened and then everything was just." Mouni Roy Thanks Naagin for Helping Her Bag a Role in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra!

Here's The Video:

Roy also a little bit mentioned about her Brahmastra co-star, Ranbir and Alia and expressed how the two are fire on the screen. Meanwhile, the actress is keeping herself sane away from home by posting regular updates on her Instagram and staying in connection with fans. All we hope, that post the COVID-19 restrictions, she flies back safe to home. Stay tuned!