Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, best known for her role in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, is grabbing headlines as she made her first public appearance with Tony Beig at an event at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday (August 30). For the unversed, it was reported in February 2025 that Nargis had secretly tied the knot with Tony in Los Angeles in the presence of their family members and close friends. A video of the rumoured couple, along with director-choreographer Farah Khan, has surfaced online. Nargis Fakhri Secretly Marries Entrepreneur Boyfriend Tony Beig in LA, Newlyweds Go to Switzerland for Honeymoon: Reports.

Nargis Fakhri’s First Public Appearance With Husband Tony Beig

In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, Nargis Fakhri and Farah Khan were seen posing for the cameras as they arrived at the event at NMACC. After posing for a while, Farah asked Tony Beig to join them for a picture. The director told him, "Stand with your wife." Nargis then exited the frame, leaving the other two to pose for the shutterbugs.

For the event, Nargis stunned in a lehenga, paired with a necklace and bangles, while Tony looked handsome in an all-black ensemble. Farah also wore an all-black outfit, featuring a blazer with floral embroidery.

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig Make a Stylish Appearance at Mumbai Event With Farah Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzzzooka Scrolls (@buzzzookascrolls)

The event marking the collaboration between Visit Qatar and NMACC saw many notable personalities from the entertainment and music industries in attendance. Among the star-studded attendees were Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig’s Wedding

Nargs Fakhri reportedly got married to her long-time boyfriend and US-based entrepreneur, Tony Beig, in February 2025. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California, USA, as per a report in ETimes. While the actress did not officially confirm the wedding, photos from their intimate celebrations were doing the rounds on social media at that time. The reports also added that the couple went to Switzerland for their honeymoon. ‘Housefull 5’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows All in This Sleazier, Sillier Comic Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

Nargis Fakhri’s Work Front

On the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial received mixed reponses by audiences and critics alike.

