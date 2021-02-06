It's Bollywood actor Angad Bedi's birthday today and wifey Neha Dhupia is in a romantic mood it seems. As the actress took to her Instagram and declared February 6 as #AngadBedi day. She wished her hubby in the sweetest way possible by sharing some unseen pictures alongside him. The photos appear to be from the lovebirds' beachy vacation as it sees them looking hot and happening. While Neha can be seen wearing a white baggy top, the birthday boy, on the other hand, is shirtless in the pictures. Angad Bedi Birthday: From Party-Wear To Street Style, 7 Times The Bollywood Hunk Left Us Impressed With His Choice Of Ensembles (View Pics).

"Officially renaming today as #AngadBedi day... #happybirthday my love," she captioned the post. Both of them look damn amazing together and the pics flash pyaar to the 't'. Not just clicks, Neha also shared a boomerang with the post that sees the two looking at the lenses. Neha and Angad have been married since May 10, 2018, and also are parents to a daughter named Mehr. Neha Dhupia Gets Love From Husband Angad Bedi As He Says 'Sun Meri Baat, It's My Choice' in a Mushy Post! (View Pics).

Check It Out:

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Angad had talked about his family amid the pandemic times. "There is always a fear when you have a wife and child at home but you have to go out and work. This is the new normal. I was very cautious and stayed away from my daughter the whole time I was shooting. I also had to undergo 17-18 Covid-19 tests and fortunately, all of them were negative," he had said.

Workwise, Angad had a great last year as he was seen as Janhvi Kapoor's brother in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He was also seen in web-series, Mum Bhai. Meanwhile, Neha had MTV Roadies Revolution and also recently released her short film, Step Out. Stay tuned!

