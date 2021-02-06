Angad Bedi, a charming actor of Bollywood, a loving husband to Neha Dhupia and a doting dad to his baby girl, he has turned a year older on February 6. The former model is a versatile actor who had made his debut in 2004 with the film Kaya Taran. He has done some impressive roles in films such as Pink, Dear Zindagi and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides putting up fabulous performance on the big screen, he has also shown his stylish avatar, both onscreen and off screen. Pink Completes 4 Years: Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Kirti Kulhari Get Nostalgic About Amitabh Bachchan’s Courtroom Drama.

Angad Bedi has kept his style cool, casual and chic. He opts for fabrics that are comfortable, simple patterns and prints, colour palette of dark shades, relaxed casuals, bomber jackets, structured fits when it comes to formals, and so on. Be it for party-wear or street style, this Bollywood hunk has left us impressed with his choice of ensembles. His style is indeed inspirational that any young lad could carry with absolute ease. On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his impressive style statements.

Suited-Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Dapper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Keeping It Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Those Prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Suiting Up Is Fun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Such Cool Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Ain’t Angad Bedi’s fashion statement totally something easy to wear and stylish? He has put an outfit together with perfect colour combination and completed them with apt footwear and accessories. We wish this stylish hunk a very happy birthday!

