Scriptwriters-lyricists Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, who have worked on films like "Bajirao Mastani", "Raabta" and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", will now motivate budding talents. They will do it with their segment FasterClass on their newly launched YouTube channel. Talking about how motivation is necessary while pursuing dreams, Garima shared: "It's not easy to pursue a career which is 'hatke' than the usual path. One needs a lot of encouragement from their loved ones and peers to choose a profession which is known to come with a lot of hardships. You always need an extra pinch of motivation when pursuing your dreams. And that is exactly what Siddharth and I want to do for all our budding writers."

Siddharth opened up about the idea behind FasterClass saying: "There are a lot of courses available out there which provide the right amount of lectures on how to become a writer. While those classes are beneficial for many, some writers are unable to attend those classes due to monetary issues."

"Garima and I came up with this idea to help such writers so that they can pursue their dreams and work in an environment which they will cherish for their entire life. We want to help them hone their raw talent because with the audience demanding great stories now rather than actors, it is our job to make sure that they get what they are looking for," he added.

