Piyush Mishra Says He Love Playing Roles That Leave Lasting Impression

Actor Piyush Mishra says he likes to pick roles that challenge him as a performer and leave a lasting impression on the audience. "As a performer, I love playing roles that leave a lasting impression on the audience. I have certain preferences in terms of the kind of roles that I pick, mostly those that challenge me as a performer," said the actor, who made his digital debut with web series "Illegal". "I made my web debut with ‘Illegal' and my role in the series is the kind that I have enjoyed portraying. The entire team has done a great job that makes it a great watch," he added. Illegal Review: Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra and Akshay Oberoi’s Legal Drama Series Makes for a Compelling Watch.

The legal drama explores questions whether all lawyers are mercenaries or can some resist the lure of greed and power. Directed by Sahir Raza, the show also stars Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Mishra and Kubbra Sait. Talking about his role as a lawyer, Akshay said: "While this is the first time I am portraying the role of a lawyer, I was able to develop and improvise it to a great extent -- all thanks to our fantastic team including Vikram Bhatt, Sahir Raza and Piyush Mishra." Illegal Trailer: Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra’s Fast-Paced Legal Drama Looks Binge-Worthy (Watch Video)

Neha also shared that "shooting for ‘Illegal' has been an enriching experience for me". "It was fun and challenging at the same time… It was fun just bringing alive the attitude and persona of a lawyer. The response has been very encouraging from the audience and I have immense gratitude for that." With Vikram Bhatt attached to the project as a creative producer, the show is written by Reshu Nath. The show went live on Voot Select on May 12.