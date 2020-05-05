Priyanka Chopra and Her Niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian's Are Having Their Very Own 'Met Gala' Photo-Shoot and The Theme Is All Things Adorable

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown has been going on since a couple of months now with hardly any signs of slowing down. The stars from the entertainment world, who are right now confined to their homes are using the long-break creatively. Recently, Priyanka Chopra just indulged into an in-house photoshoot. This princess-themed shoot is curated by her little niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian. The former Miss World shared the adorable pictures from this shoot-at-home. The actress has probably used the 'MET Gala' red carpet reference as it happens on the first Monday of May! Met Gala Recap: When Priyanka Chopra and Her Fashion Tidings Snowballed Into a Fiesty, Fabulous and Fierce Fashion Avalanche Every Time at Met Gala!.

In the snaps, we see PC wearing a blue denim dress with thigh-high slit. She tied her hair into a messy bun and put on a dash of brick brown lipstick. Her niece probably tried to give her that perfect winged eyeliner look! PeeCee also flaunts a tiara in the pics. Check it out below.

Priyanka Chopra and Krishna Sky Sarkisian

Earlier, she posted a video with her pretty niece where she was goofily working out, with her help. Meanwhile, just like many other Bollywood celebs, Priyanka was a part of I or India initiative, taken for COVID-19 relief."The world has come together in this time of adversity like never before. We are getting used to the art of living with social distancing but are connected more than ever with help of technology. But there’s a lot more that can be done and we can all play a small part in this, even from home," she said while asking her fans to join the initiative.