Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed the reason she left Bollywood and moved to working in the US. She said that she had "beef with people" and was pushed into a corner. She also revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from the Hindi film industry. Priyanka was speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert and said that for the first time as she was feeling "safe" during their conversation. Kangana Ranaut Makes Fresh Allegations Against Karan Johar, Claims He ‘Banned’ Priyanka Chopra From Bollywood Over Shah Rukh Khan’s Friendship.

Talking about her music career, Priyanka said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her up when she was shooting for 'Saat Khoon Maaf'. She asked if she would be interested in a music career in US. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," she said. Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Marie’s Makeup Sesh Is Simply Adorable (View Pic).

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it," she added. "So when this music thing came I was like 'fu** it I'am going to America'," she said. She talked about all the stars she worked with from Pitbull, Will.I.Am to Pharell Williams and even met JayZ. However, when the music career did not work out, she quickly realised she was 'much better at my day job'.

She then shared that someone suggested that she try out for acting roles in the US as well. Which she did and eventually landed herself the lead role in Quantico in 2015. After that, Priyanka was been seen in big budget Hollywood releases such as Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions, The White Tiger and will be seen in Citadel and Love Again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2023 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).