Salman Khan Asks Rule-Breakers to Adhere to Lockdown Guidelines and Support Authorities Battling COVID-19 (Watch Video)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The authorities in India are taking all the necessary actions in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Time and again, celebrities and eminent personalities across fields, have urged individuals to ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’. The lockdown in India and several other regions in the world has been imposed for one’s safety. However, it has still been noticed that individuals are not adhering to lockdown guidelines. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared an important video message in which he has cited the importance of following the instructions and what can be the consequences if it is not followed. Salman Khan Sends a Strong Message About Uniting Against Coronavirus With a Powerful Picture (Read Tweet).

From following the hygiene protocols to maintaining social distancing to going under self-isolation, Salman Khan has spoken about all these things in this 9-minute long video. The actor who is currently at his Panvel farmhouse, has also being following the rules and regulations during this lockdown period. He also opened up on how some individuals are disobeying the rules and that has further affected the lives of many others around them.

Salman Khan has also spoken about how one should not look down up and ill-treat the individuals who have being tested COVID-19 positive. He talked about how the police and doctors and other medical workers are battling coronavirus and ensuring the safety of each and every citizen in this country. Salman also highlighted on how the situation in China is under control right now, but in India how it is getting worse as some are not adhering to the lockdown guidelines. Salman Khan Extends Support to 50 Female Ground Workers in Malegaon amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Watch Salman Khan’s Powerful Video Message To All Fellow Citizens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 15, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

From addressing to the situation of the poor to lauding the frontline healthcare workers and the police, Salman Khan has spoken his heart out through this video message. This video has been circulated across social media platforms. And once again we urge everyone to follow the instructions, take care of oneself and also your loved ones, and support the authorities battling COVID-19.