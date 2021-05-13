The much-awaited Salman Khan - Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is finally in theatres and on Zee5. It's only been a few hours that the flick is out on the OTT platform for its subscribed users. However, sadly the movie is the latest one to be the victim of piracy. Helmed by PrabhuDeva, Radhe has been receiving mixed response from critics as well as the audience and now it's leaked on the internet for free watching and download. This film is recent to be out on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Radhe movie download, Radhe movie download in 720p HD TamilRockers, Radhe 2021 movie in 1080 HD download. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai - Salman Khan's Manager Refutes Rumours of Demanding Rs 250 Crore For the Film's Release on OTT Platform.

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Ahead of the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, superstar Salman Khan had made an appeal to his fans to shun piracy and watch his much-awaited film on the right platform. It takes the hard work of several people to make one film and it hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product, said the 55-year-old actor in a clip.

