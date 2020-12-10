Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the upcoming action drama featuring Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the lead. It is one of the most anticipated projects of Salman and as the traditions go by, it will release during the time of Eid in 2021. There were rumours that the makers might opt for a direct web release, however, it has been confirmed that Radhe will hit the big screens. Salman Khan Wraps Shooting for Radhe, Announces it in His Own Style (Watch Video).

As movie buffs eagerly await to hear the exact release date of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, here’s another intriguing update and it is about Randeep Hooda. He is reportedly going to be seen in a grey role and it is of a ‘quintessential villain’. The makers have not shared any details about the actor’s role yet, however, a source has revealed about the same to Mirror. It is stated that Randeep would be seen playing the role of a psychopath in Radhe. Radhe: Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Next Will Not Have a Digital Premiere, to Release on Big Screens on Eid 2021!

Elaborating about Randeep Hooda’s role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the source was quoted as saying, “He’s a complete psychopath, a gangster without ethics, who cannot be leashed. It’s a role that’s very different from anything he has played in the past because this time he’s the quintessential khalnayak.” Isn’t it an intriguing one? Radhe, directed by Prabhudheva, is bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Stay tuned for further updates!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).