The festival of bond and love, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in India today. Since morning, many Bollywood celebs have posted their Rakhi time on social media. From Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan to little Taimur Ali Khan, all are having fun on this day. Also, it was a while back when Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures from the 'Kapoor Khandaan's' lunch session which saw Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Adar Jain, Saif Ali Khan among others. Now, Neetu Kapoor has teased fans with some wow moments between siblings Ranbir-Riddhima and they are the cutest. It clearly shows the love between the brother-sister. Taimur Ali Khan Pouts In His Pic With Inaaya Naumi Kemmu And Kareena Kapoor Khan Knows Why!

In the photos, we see the two bhai-behen in quite a goofy mood. While the first picture sees them posing for the lenses, it's the second and third photos which will make you smile for sure. Ranbir can be seen harassing her sister whereas the latter's expression in the frame will instantly crack you up. Also, both of them are also seen neatly dressed in the pics. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and More Join Kapoor Family's Festive Lunch Session! (View Pics).

Check Out Neetu Kapoor's Post Featuring Ranbir and Riddhima Below:

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️😍 A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Aug 3, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

Must say, the K-family is having a gala time even amid the lockdown. The Kapoor Khandaan's lunch gathering also proves how they believe in family values and meeting the ones who actually matter. All in all, we want to say to Neetuji, let such fun pics of Ranbir and sister keep on coming. Stay tuned!

