Rangoli Chandel Shares a Throwback Picture with Hrithik Roshan from the Days When 'He Wanted to Come in Kangana Ranaut's Good Books'

Rangoli Chandel with Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rangoli Chandel sure knows how to make headlines. While Kangana Ranaut is currently chilling at her place in Manali, her sister, decided to take a trip down the memory lane with Hrithik Roshan. Rangoli took to her Twitter account to share a throwback picture with the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor from the days when he was trying to find a place in Kangana's good books. Unless you are living under the rock, you would know that this isn't the first time when Rangoli has targeted the actor and taunted him for being... well, the way he is. Kangana Ranaut Is Looking Forward for an Apology From Hrithik Roshan and Here’s Proof.

"Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun," she tweeted while sharing a throwback picture from the not-so-good-old-days. The actor will obviously not react to her taunts and he truly believes in the saying that 'silence is golden', we wonder if Rangoli will keep adding more pictures from her throwback album. Kangana Ranaut Asks Journalists To 'Move On in Life' When Asked About Hrithik Roshan Avoiding Media -Watch Video.

Check Out Rangoli Chandel's Tweet

Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun 😂😁😁 pic.twitter.com/KLj7Gc0YYo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

Earlier when the actor had opened up on his side against the actress and her allegations, he had mentioned how he doesn't have a legal case against her. "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment," he had said. The issue between the actors was highlighted when Kangana called Hrithik as her "silly ex" in an interview in 2016. And rest as they say, is history.