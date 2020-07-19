Actor Ranjeet redefined the vicious villains of Hindi cinema. He started his journey with Sawan Bhadon in 1970. His career took a different route when he played a grey character Kundan in Sharmilee (1971) in his second film. In an interview with indianexpress, the 77-year-old actor has revealed that he was thrown out of his house after the movie. "When I did my first grey character in Sharmeelee, I was thrown out of my house. I come from a very orthodox family. They (parents) thought I got into some stupid profession where I hurt girls and abuse them (chuckles). While I played this crude man on screen, after the shot, we all used to make fun of it," he said. Pierce Brosnan Would Love to Return to James Bond Franchise as a Villain, Reveals Quentin Tarantino Once Pitched a Bond Film to Him.

The actor has also said that this image as the villain in Hindi cinema was not by design. "I never planned. I kept doing whatever came my way," he said.

The image did not bother him. Not until he was married. He added, "However, back then, people would believe that you are what you play. I remember I used to go to Delhi to visit my daughter on weekends. We would go to restaurants. So, everyone (in the restaurant) would give me weird looks because I was old and I was with a woman half my age or of my daughter’s age. I had to place my order as loud as I could to make it clear that I am with my daughter. I didn’t want to give people stupid ideas,"

Well, with the changing times, the world has come to absolutely love Ranjeet. Now we know what a brilliant actor he is. And the future generations will certainly cherish his performances in various movies.

