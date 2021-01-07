Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors in the world of cinema and his sudden demise left everyone shocked. Besides Hindi, the late actor had shown his charming works even in British and American films. He has earned numerous accolades for the wonderful performances he put up in his career that spanned for more than three decade. The legend had made his debut in 1988 with a small role in Mira Nair’s film Salaam Bombay! Shoojit Sircar Remembers His Piku Actor, Says ‘Irrfan Khan Was The Biggest Loss To The Film Industry’.

Irrfan, born on January 7, 1967, in Rajasthan, has won hearts across the globe. A soulful actor, today it is birth anniversary and from industry members to fans, one just cannot stop talking about the varied range of roles he has done and how he entertained everyone with his work. He was pure, an irreplaceable talent, he made everything look natural on the big screen. On this day, netizens have shared a series of pictures, thoughtful messages and many other beautiful memories of Irrfan Khan. Let’s take a look at some of the posts shared on Twitter.

King Of Expression

This scene, this single gaze is a whole chapter in the textbook of acting. Irrfan Khan is the master of expressing great emotional depths with utmost subtlety. I hope you are in peace and Happy Birthday, Irrfan.❤️ pic.twitter.com/faNzvt5RgK — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChai) January 7, 2021

Gone Too Soon

Gone too soon, we remember one of the finest actors of the Indian film industry- Irrfan Khan the legendary icon on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/CxhZtgNan1 — Salema Khatun (@SalemaKhatun15) January 7, 2021

A Man Who Revolutionised Parallel Cinema

Here’s remembering #IrrfanKhan, who revolutionised parallel cinema with his love for the craft, his nonchalance and his passion for storytelling, on his birth Anniversary. He will always be in our hearts 💕 ♥ pic.twitter.com/KK8TWqtQis — Satyajit Das (@Satyaji44943988) January 7, 2021

A Legend

Happy Birthday to this legend. One line for him- 'There may be many khans in bollywood, but there is only one khan in Hollywood and its Irrfan Khan' #HappyBirthdayIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/ez5d6FXE6L — -hiraeth♡ (@nautankimatkaro) January 7, 2021

The World Of Cinema Will Always Cherish His Works

Irrfan Khan would’ve turned 54 today. pic.twitter.com/uyppkaHYda — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) January 7, 2021

A True Hero In Reel And Real Life

"A Hero lies in every man and woman. 99% of the times, we perish before releasing it." --- Irrfan Khan --- Happy Birthday Sir. We miss You. You will always be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/48VNyBgjvo — 𝑅𝑎𝑛𝑏𝑜𝑤ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑐 🌈 (@PAshvik) January 7, 2021

Irrfan Khan, A True Legend

Remembering a great actor and person Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary ♥️#irrfankhan pic.twitter.com/CXZ59DSF98 — Amit (@AmitLipunkumar) January 7, 2021

Irrfan Khan was one such actor who never believed in discussing on how his films did in terms of box office collection. He had stated, “It’s not a product ki itne ka sell hogaya toh itne ka aap worth ho. It’s an experience. Sometimes some stories are not made to make that kind of money,” reports The Quint. Haasil, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, The Warrior, Slumdog Millionaire are some of the Hindi and international films for which Irrfan Khan will always be remembered.

