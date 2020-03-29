Rhea Kapoor Is Missing Person Man Karan Boolani And Pizza During Lockdown (View Pics)

Karan Bhoolani and Rhea Kapoor (Photo credit: Instagram)

Everyone is missing something during these days of lockdown to combat the spread of Coronavirus. The governments are trying their best to make sure the cases don't go to extreme proportions. Celebs have taken up this time to do household chores which we do every day. Rhea Kapoor is now missing people and of course, Pizza! She took to Instagram to post pictures of herself with her beau Karan Bhoolani which sweet and lovey-dovey. But her caption is definitely making us say, 'Why though?' Diet Sabya Schools Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta, Corrects Them That the Fashionable Page Does Not Comment on ‘Bodies’ (View Post)

Pizza is something she is missing. But that makes us wonder why though. Food deliveries are on and all she has to just order. So what's keeping you from doing it...

View this post on Instagram I miss my person. I miss places. I miss pizza. A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Mar 28, 2020 at 9:13am PDT

Last year, there were some rumours that Rhea and Karan are getting married last year which obviously didn't happen. When Sonam Kapoor was asked about it last year, she had said, "When she does get married I'll be very happy to tell you. They've been dating for 10 years, they've not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it'll all be announced."