Richa Chadha Feels Storms Energise Her, Says ‘Must Have Been a Witch in Past Life’

Actress Richa Chadha has a hilarious reason for liking lightening. She says she must have been a witch in a past life. Richa took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of herself with a face pack and sipping on a coffee mug. "Someone said storm? Must've been a witch in some past life, cuz I feel energised by lightning and look forward to storms!

Praying for no damage to life and property though," she captioned the image. Earlier, Richa, an ardent animal lover, shared a photograph where she holds her cat Kamli. Richa has taken to gardening with great interest amid lockdown. She feels at a stressful time like this, an activity like gardening could be therapeutic.

Check Out Richa Chadha's Instagram Story

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the court room drama "Section 375". She currently awaits the release of her upcoming films "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" and "Shakeela".