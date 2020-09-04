It is Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary today. When the actor passed away earlier this year, the Hindi cinema lost something invaluable. Rishi was active in the film industry since 1970, appearing as a child artist in the Raj Kapoor film, Mera Naam Joker. He made a full-fledged Bollywood debut three years later with Bobby, which went on to become a commercial hit. The actor's career boasts of some of the most amazing movies, incredible performances and memorable dialogues. And, today, to celebrate Rishi's legacy, we are going to talk about the latter. Rishi Kapoor Birthday Special: 10 Performances That Show His Second Innings Is His Riskiest, Subversive and the Most Enjoyable!

There is a certain, unexplainable charm in Rishi's dialogue delivery. He made women go weak in the knees with just the way he spoke. But, this boy-next-door image is not just what the actor is limited. His coming timing is brilliant. Plus, he can also bring to the table a scary, menacing persona when playing a villain. So, without further ado, here are a few dialogues of Rishi Kapoor that we can't get enough of. Rishi Kapoor Birthday Special: We Bet You Know These Bollywood Songs of RK Like the Back of Your Hand!

"You have bloody piles in your brains." ~ Housefull 2

"Jaane se pehle, ek aakhri baar milna kyun zaroori hota hai?" ~ Love Aaj Kal

"Pyar karne wale aitbaar ka certificate nahi maangte." ~ Karz

"Kabhi kabhi barso saath rehne ke baad bhi koi rishta nahi banta, koi pehchaan nahi banti, aur kabhi kabhi ek hi mulaqat mein aaisa lagta hai, jaise ki barso se jaante ho." ~ Damini

"Sirf kisiko maarna terrorism nahin hai. Kisko daraake ek kone mein rakh dena bhi terrorism hai." ~ Mulk

"Agar aap meri dadhi aur Osama Bin Laden ki dadhi mein farak nahi kar paa rahe hain to bhi mujhe haq hai meri sunnat nibhane ka."~ Mulk

"Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hai, woh hamara waqt nahi tha, par iska yeh matlab nahi ki woh ishq nahi tha." ~ Jab Tak Hai Jaan

"Sharaab peene de masjid mein bahetkar ghalib, yah woh jagah dikha de jahan khuda na ho." ~ Fanaa

"Jab dil mein paap ka andhera ho, toh koi bhi pooja, kaisi bhi prarthana ujaala nahi kar sakti." ~ Khoj

"Subah ka bhoola agar shaam ko laute toh usse bhoola nahi kehte, par shaam ka bhoola agar subah laute toh usse doodh ka dhoola bhi toh nahi kehte." ~ Jhootha Kahin Ka

Rishi Kapoor shot for a film before he passed. The movie titled, Sharmaji Namkeen, is gearing up for a release now. A few days worth of shooting was pending when the actor died. Makers had said that they will be completing the scenes using CGI. Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Juhi Chawla. The movie will be Rishi's last screen appearance.

