When Saif Ali Khan is not acting movies, or spending time with his family, he is finding new ways to land in a soup. After talking about eugenics and nepotism in the same breath, and questioning the factual accuracy of the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where he played a key role, the actor has invited the wrath of Twitterati again. This time, by saying that his upcoming film, Adipurush, will justify the actions of Raavan, the demon king. Adipurush: Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan Starrer to Hit the Screens on August 11, 2022 (View Post).

In Adipurush, Prabhas plays the role of Lord Rama, whereas, Saif is Raavan. In a recent interview, Saif said, "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose." Saif Ali Khan As Lankesh In Adipurush: Netizens Go Crazy After The Actor Comes On Board For Prabhas' Next (View Tweets).

Well, do we even need to say anything to tell you what happened next!

Oh No

#SaifAliKhan names his child after a cruel ruler Taimur. He quoted that there was no concept of “India”before Britishers. The final nail in the coffin is him justifying abduction of Maa Sita by Ravan.#RemoveSaifSaveAdipurush pic.twitter.com/wmsktwdMHO — Saffron Girl 🚩 (@Saffron_Girll) December 5, 2020

Oh No

"We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita" 🤬🤬 Moron #SaifAliKhan we sing the Shiva Tandav Strotram even which is written by Ravana. Butabducting Sita was never condoned. SPARE US THIS АSNINЕ WOKEISM When is enough 🤬🤬#Adipurush#RemoveSaif pic.twitter.com/hDSMhTi8Jm — ⍣ ⍢ ☄ Flux™ 🚩🇮🇳 (@Gooner_sagar) December 5, 2020

Oh No No No No

#WakeUpOmraut Ramayana is not a joke , it is pure . #SaifAliKhan is saying we will show Sita Abduction as good & Ravan as humane in #Adipurush Me to him :- pic.twitter.com/ES3Mb2KuCp — Abhi ke Abhi (@mard_tweetwala) December 5, 2020

"The Whole Movie Should Be Banned"

Why shouldn't the whole movie be banned when it's core idea is to justify Ravana? Why is Saif cornered for revealing the thoughts of a writer? @pammi1995 #SaifAliKhan #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/jkf4hg8ciN — Vasantha Gowri Pammi (@PammiGowri) December 5, 2020

It Has Once Again Become A Left Vs Right Issue

Let me get this straight -Ravan abducted Sita, a married woman without her consent, kept her in captivity.#SaifAliKhan claims his character will justify her abduction & Liberals who keep crying over "unfair treatment" of Sita by Shri Ram are providing arguments in his support pic.twitter.com/Dnq7LdJtde — Ranjan (@Ranjan_zeh) December 5, 2020

Someone Wrote To Sanjay Raut To Ban Saif

Dear Raut @rautsanjay61 Ji, Would you ban #SaifAliKhan from working in mumbai? Pls see his statement on Maa Seeta, Wife of Shri Ram !! 'We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita': Saif Ali Khan on his role of 'Lankesh' in upcoming movie 'Adipurush' @OfficeofUT — True Photon For #DreamsOfSSR #JusticeForSSR (@naturalphoton) December 5, 2020

