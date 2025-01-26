Saif Ali Khan, who was allegedly attacked at his residence during a failed theft attempt on January 16, may have had the wrong person arrested in connection with the crime. Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the Bangladeshi national arrested after a 72-hour investigation, has had his fingerprints checked against those found at the crime scene—and they do not match. A report from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reveals that the 19 fingerprints taken from the crime scene do not correspond to any of the 10 prints from Shehzad. This major setback has raised questions about the accuracy of the original arrest, and social media is abuzz with claims pointing out differences between the man seen in CCTV footage and the arrested suspect. According to Mid-Day, senior officials from the CID and Mumbai Police did not comment and clarified on the fingerprint report. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor and Wife Kareena Kapoor Step Out Together for the First Time Since the Horrific Attack (Watch Video).

Wrong Person Withheld in Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Case?

Despite Shehzad’s arrest, which followed a massive operation involving 40 Mumbai Police teams, the CID’s fingerprint bureau confirmed that none of Shehzad’s prints matched those found at the crime scene. The CID Superintendent in Pune received this negative report on Friday (Janaury 24). With this new information, it seems increasingly likely that the wrong person may have been charged, casting doubt on the validity of the initial investigation. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad Sent to Police Custody Till January 29, His Lawyer Says ‘There Was No Sufficient Reason for PC’ (Watch Videos).

Confusion Surrounds Arrest as Doubts Arise Over Suspect’s Identity

The arrest of Shariful Islam Shehzad in connection with Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case is facing growing scrutiny. Shehzad was apprehended in Thane by a team from Zone 6, despite the investigation being primarily handled by Zone 9. After his arrest, he was handed over to Bandra Police under Zone 9. The blurry footage, which couldn't be enhanced, has raised doubts about the accuracy of the investigation, adding pressure on the Mumbai Police.

