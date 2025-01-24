In a significant development in the ongoing case regarding the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused, has been sent to police custody until 29th January. The decision came after a hearing in court, where the police presented the progress of their investigation, including the recovery of the weapon and the accused's clothes, all of which were sent for forensic analysis. Advocate Sandeep Sherkhane, who is representing Shehzad, argued that there was no sufficient reason to grant police custody at this stage. He pointed out that the police had already discussed all necessary details with the accused, and his presence was not crucial for further investigation. Sherkhane emphasized that custody is typically required when the accused needs to be shown something or questioned further. However, the court took into account the high-profile nature of the case and granted a 5-day police custody. Visuals of Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad being brought to the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai have surfaced. Saif Ali Khan Was Taken to Lilavati Hospital by Friend Afsar Zaidi, Not Son Taimur, Reveals Viral Medical Report After Stabbing Incident.

Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad Sent to Police Custody Till January 29

#WATCH | Actor Saif Ali Khan attack case | | Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad sent to Police custody till 29th January. Visuals of him being brought to the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ChJh7OcCff — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

His Lawyer Says ‘There Was No Sufficient Reason for PC

#WATCH | Actor Saif Ali Khan attack case | | Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad sent to Police custody till 29th January. Advocate Sandeep Sherkhane representing accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad says, "...Police presented the progress of the investigation...The… pic.twitter.com/j7UF19lIH1 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

