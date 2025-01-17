Mumbai Police have detained a suspect in connection with the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra apartment. The individual, captured on CCTV descending the stairs and looking directly at the camera, was brought to Bandra Police Station for questioning on Friday, January 17. The attack, which occurred early Thursday morning, left Khan with six injuries, including two deep wounds near his spine and neck. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery. The suspect reportedly entered the building undetected, responding to cries for help from Khan's domestic staff. The police have brought the suspect to Bandra Police Station for questioning as investigations continue. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: CCTV Video of Attacker Surfaces, Shows Him Walking Down Staircase.

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case | Mumbai Police bring one person to Bandra Police station for questioning. Latest Visuals pic.twitter.com/us4CYR7BR1 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case | Mumbai Police bring one person to Bandra Police station for questioning. Latest Visuals pic.twitter.com/fuJX9WY7W0 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

CCTV footage shows knife attack suspect descending the stairs at Saif Ali Khan's house, looking directly into the surveillance camera . . . .#SaifAliKhan #CCTV #India #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Jr9ScnYuNu — WION (@WIONews) January 16, 2025

