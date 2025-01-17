Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence, is currently recovering at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Reports indicate that the robber entered the home of Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan through their son Jeh’s room. In an attempt to protect their house help and family members, Saif confronted the assailant, who was armed with a knife. During the physical confrontation, the unarmed actor sustained six stab wounds. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for surgery. In a interview with an entertainment portal, Taimur’s former nanny, Lalita Dsilva, expressed concern for the children and called for the culprits to be punished. ‘Anybody Can Attack Us’: Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident; Watch the ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress’ Video.

Lalita Dsilva About Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

Lalita Dsilva told Pinkvilla, “I am feeling very bad, and it is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh, who is so young. They must have got really scared. I am feeling very anxious about this whole incident, and firmly believe that the culprits must be punished. I haven't been able to speak to anyone from the family yet, but I wish and pray that they are all safe.”

Lalita Dsilva With Taimur & Jeh

Saif Ali Khan Health Condition

Dr Nitin Dange, part of the surgical team that treated Saif Ali Khan, provided an update on his condition, stating, “Saif Ali Khan was admitted in at 2:00 AM. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well,” reports IANS. ‘Incredibly Challenging Day for Our Family’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Releases Fresh Statement After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident, Requests Media to ‘Respect Boundaries’.

The reports further states that in the FIR filed at the Bandra Police Station, the caretaker working at Saif Ali Khan’s residence shared disturbing details about the incident. She reported hearing noises around 2:00 AM and, when she checked, saw a man coming out of the bathroom and heading toward Jeh's bed. As she tried to pick up Jeh, the man approached her with a wooden object. When she asked what he wanted, he replied, “I need money.” When asked how much, he reportedly demanded for ‘one crore’. This incident has sparked widespread concerns about the security and safety of celebrities in the city.

