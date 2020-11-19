Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, as per the latest reports. Earlier, reports suggested that the actor and his family have self-isolated after members of their staff, including the superstar's personal driver testes positive for COVID-19. The news also left Salman's shooting for the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in a limbo. In the coming few days, the family was also planning to celebrate Salim Khan and Salma Khan's 56th wedding anniversary, but the plans have been put on hold for now. Salman Khan and Family in Self-Isolation After Bigg Boss 14 Host's Driver and Two Staff-Members Test Positive For COVID-19, Will He Shoot For Upcoming BB14 Weekend Ka Vaar Episodes?

The news about Salman's negative diagnosis for the coronavirus sure comes as a relief for the fans. It is unsure at the moment if the actor will continue the isolation for a few days. The actor's staff has been admitted to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai. The actor has ensured that they get the best treatment and care for the illness.

So far, India has registered approximately 8.9 million cases of COVID-19. A host of celebrities have also been infected by the virus. Celebs like Kanika Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Zoa Morani, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many others recovered from the disease. Whereas, Wajid Khan and SP Balasubrahmanyam were not as lucky and succumbed to the illness. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya, Tested Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital From Home Quarantine.

The officials in Mumbai are afraid about the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the city around New Year's Eve. There are three vaccines, which have successfully finished phase three trials. As per AIIMS, India is in talks with Pfizer more than Moderna for the vaccine. Despite the vaccine at the horizon, it is of utmost importance to maintain the safety protocols. Keep washing your hands, wear a mask, maintain social distancing.

