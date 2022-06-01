Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security has been stepped up following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala. As per a media report, the strengthening of security comes after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has emerged as the key accused in Moosewala's murder. Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Is Involved in Killing, SIT To Probe Incident, Says Punjab DGP.

A senior police official told the media that the Mumbai police has enhanced the overall security of the star to ensure he's safe from the activities of the Bishnoi's gang that operates from Rajasthan. For the uninitiated, Salman was earlier on Bishnoi's radar after the infamous blackbuck poaching case during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Bishnoi community considers black buck to be a sacred animal and Salman's involvement in poaching had hurt the community's sentiments.

Bishnoi had earlier in 2018 threatened to kill Salman. Rahul alias Sunni, one of Bishnoi's close associates arrested in 2020 for murder, said that they had hatched a plan to kill Salman and had even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder. Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead in State’s Mansa District.