For a 90s person, any comedy movie whether it has Govinda in the lead or anybody else, having Satish Kaushik was a must. None of these great heroes would have managed to be as funny as they were without being ably supported by Kaushik. It is difficult to remember a single film that didn't have him as a hero's friend, philosopher, and guide. But what's even more common was his weird names in movies. As if his presence wasn't hilarious enough, writers would name him after things or places in movies. Obviously, it was the 90s, so nobody cared much to explain why but it did set his characters apart from the rest. 5 Comedy Roles Played by Satish Kaushik That Are Super Hilarious!.

So today, on his first birth anniversary, let's remember all those strange characters of Satish Kaushik that we will never forget. He was perhaps the only one who could carry that off. When Anil Kapoor Arranged Rishi Kapoor's Shirt for Satish Kaushik in His Debut Film.

Calendar - Mr India

Airport - Swarg

Satish Kaushik with Govinda in Swarg (Photo credit: YouTube)

Pappu Pager - Deewana Mastana

German - Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

Mr Pareshan - Aunty No 1

Satish Kaushik is not with us anymore but these characters will live with us forever. Growing up watching him on screen cracking us up was some of the best childhood moments that we ever had.

