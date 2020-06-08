Sherlyn Chopra to Launch Her OTT Platform Soon

Sherlyn Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been focussing her energy on being a content creator. She will soon unveil her OTT platform. "I have been working on my digital streaming platform since the last eight months to showcase excellent, high-quality entertainment at a highly reasonable subscription fee," she said. Sherlyn added: "Initially when I used to approach filmmakers for work, they would ask me to meet them over late-night dinner. Sherlyn Chopra Gives Cooking a Sexy Twist As She Prepares ‘Rotis and Cabbage Sabzi’ in a Racy Outfit (View Pics)

I was so fed up of their stupid dinner proposals that I decided to be a producer and content creator as I believe in being self-sufficient. I strongly believe that one's self-respect and dignity are non-negotiable. It is this belief that has helped me majorly to be the entrepreneur that I am today." Sherlyn Chopra Birthday Special: 5 Facts about the Sultry Actress You Did Not Know

She also has a message for inspiring actors: "Focus your energy on being a content creator. Why beg for work when you can provide work opportunities?" Sherlyn was last seen in the short movie "Maya". Last year, she had launched a single called "Kataar".