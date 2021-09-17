Director Kunal Deshmukh, who currently awaits the release of his film Shiddat, says he wanted to craft a musical love story for quite a while, where songs bring you closer to the characters. The director said that the film has made sure that dream comes true. He said: "Romantic musicals are a very special genre, fans have always enjoyed a colourful celebration of love filled with song and dance. Shiddat: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, Mohit Raina’s Movie to Premiere on October 1 on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

I wanted to craft a musical love story for quite a while, where songs bring you closer to the characters. Shiddat has made sure that dream comes true".Shiddat tells the story of Kartika and Jaggi, two pure souls who are smitten by each other, but are torn apart by destiny. The director added: "It is delightful to know that the trailer is getting great reactions on social media and people are excited for the film.

Shiddat is our melodious gift to audiences all over, and I am glad they are looking forward to it." The film stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 1.

