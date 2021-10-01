Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Diana Penty-starrer Shiddat was released worldwide on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1. Helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, the movie revolves around two parallel love stories and how believing and keeping faith with all your heart achieves love easily. Having said that, as per the reviews, the romantic drama has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the OTT platform, Shiddat got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Shiddat Movie Review: Sunny Kaushal Shines With His Sincerity And Spontaneity!.

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell.

For the unware, Shiddat sees Sunny Kaushal as Joginder Dhillon aka Jaggi, Radhika Madan as Kartika, Mohit Raina as Gautam and Diana Penty as Ira. Apart from leads, the movie also stars Atul Kumar, Chirag Malhotra, Vidhatri Bandi, Nazneen Madan, Gaurav Amlani, among others. However, earlier the flick was scheduled to release on September 2020, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

