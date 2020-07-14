Actress Shruti Haasan has discovered a new proper workout by way of "jhaadu" and "pocha" (brooming and mopping) for two levels at home. Shruti took to her verified Instagram account's story feature and shared a clip to stress on the fact. "Jhaadu pocha for two levels is a proper workout," she wrote, with the clip, where she makes funny faces. Yaara: Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Character Plays a Pivotal Part in Film’s Plot Twist

On the work front, her film "Yaara" will be arriving on an OTT platform soon. The film co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra, is slated to open on Friendship Day, July 30. The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film "Gang Story". The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border. Shruti Haasan Is Mastering the Art of Giving Herself the Awkward Hug (View Post)

Check Out Shruti Haasan's Instagram Story Below

Shruti, daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika, recently showed her fans how to master the art of giving oneself "the awkward hug". Posing awkwardly in a photo, she wrote: "Mastering the art of giving myself the awkward hug."

