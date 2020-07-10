Actress Shruti Haasan has been busy with many things during lockdown. She has now shown her fans how to master the art of giving oneself "the awkward hug". Posing awkwardly in a photo, she wrote: "Mastering the art of giving myself the awkward hug." Since wearing a mask is need of the hour, she also posted: "WEAR A MASK and make it your own while you're at it. I've had so much fun with my little experiments can't wait to try out something else next." Shruti Haasan Is Not a Fan of Salons but Is Looking for One After a Long Lockdown Period

On the work front, her film "Yaara" will be arriving on an OTT platform soon. The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film "Gang Story". The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border. Not Just Khuda Haafiz on Disney+ Hotstar, Vidyut Jammwal’s Yaara With Shruti Haasan to Release on Zee5

View this post on Instagram Mastering the art of giving myself the awkward hug A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on Jul 9, 2020 at 7:29am PDT

"Yaara" also features Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra.

