Sonu Nigam celebrates his birthday today. He means a lot to the music lovers, especially the ones from the 90s. He is one of the early adopters on Indie Pop with his non-film albums creating a lot of buzz. Be it Deewana or Yaad, Nigam's smooth and silken voice made our childhood deeply melodious. It also helped that he is good-looking. In fact, his voice coupled with his looks could have been the reason why he even tried his hands at acting in films like Love In Nepal and others. But what you may not be aware of is that Nigam started acting when he was a kid. He played the younger versions of Mithun Chakraborty, Shatrughan Sinha and several others. One of them is Sunny Deol. Sonu Nigam Performs At Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha And Pays Tribute To Singer KK (Watch Video).

Sonu Nigam played Sunny Deol's younger self in the latter debut movie Betaab in 1983. Now that reminded us of another film which saw the two together. 39 years later, Deol and Nigam worked together as brothers in Jaani Dushman - Ek Anokhi Kahaani.

Sonu Nigam as the smiling kid in Betaab (Photo credit: YouTube)

And here's the duo fighting off a shape-shifter Naag Amaal Malik Echoes Sonu Nigam on Singers’ Voices Being Erased From Tracks.

Some connections in the Hindi film world are so crazy. What do you think about this?

