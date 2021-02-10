Actor Sonu Sood has been roped in for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad that encourages meat-free eating habits. Sonu appears with a pair of chicks on his shoulder in the new campaign for PETA India. The actor said: "This Valentine's Day, I encourage everyone to show some love to chicks – and cows, buffaloes, goats, pigs, and fish. There's nothing more attractive than kindness, and we can all be kind to animals, our planet, and our bodies by keeping animals off our plates." Uttarakhand Floods: Shraddha Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza and Others Pray for People’s Safety After the Glacier Burst

Sonu, who was named PETA India's Hottest Vegetarian in 2020, has appeared in a previous pro-vegetarian PETA India ad campaign, participated in the group's "Hug A Vegetarian Day" and supported a social media appeal to push McDonald's India to add a McVegan burger to its menu. Supreme Court To Hear Sonu Sood’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order On February 5

During the pandemic, he helped thousands of stranded migrant workers and students return to their homes, among other actions to help people in need. He is part of a long list of celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Hema Malini, and R. Madhavan who have teamed up with PETA India to promote meat-free meals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).