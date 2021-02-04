It has been almost a year since all are waiting for the theatrical release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film Sooryavanshi. This Rohit Shetty directorial was scheduled to be released in March 2020, however, it had to be postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It was recently when the I&B Ministry confirmed that the theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes across the country (except containment zones) are permitted to operate at 100% occupancy. Since then fans have been waiting for the makers of this much-awaited film to announce the release date. I&B Ministry Permits 100% Occupancy in Theatres and Cinema Halls From February 1, Issues New SOPs To Contain Spread Of COVID-19.

Shibasish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, had revealed earlier to Pinkvilla that they are planning to release Sooryavanshi in the last week of March or the first week of April. Now a source has revealed to Bollywood Hungama that the makers are planning to release this action-packed film on April 2. About it the source was quoted as saying, “Rohit Shetty is leading the discussion with the theatre owners. Co-producer Reliance Entertainment is also a part of these meetings. The makers want to solve all the issues cropping up like payment of VPF (virtual print fee), revenue sharing, shortening of the window between OTT and theatrical release, etc. with the exhibitors. They are confident that there would soon be a consensus over these issues.” Sooryavanshi Release Date: Twitterati Expect Announcement Soon On Akshay Kumar Starrer After Centre Allows 100% Occupancy In Theatres.

The source also revealed that the team of Sooryavanshi is planning to make the announcement about the film’s release in a grand manner in order to create more buzz. Talking by when the team could share the big news, the source further mentioned, “It’s expected to happen next week. It won’t be surprising if the announcement takes place on the ninth, which is, Akshay Kumar’s lucky number!” Sooryavanshi, the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, will also see Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn making extended cameo appearances.

