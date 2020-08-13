It is Legendary actress Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary. The superstar has done a plethora of work in the Indian film industry including Bollywood and South. Over her vast span of career, she donned various characters on the silver screen, making her fans proud and happy. She has given some of the most memorable films to the industry that everyone will be forever grateful for. Not just her films but she was also known for her warm personality. She has always been true and raw even in the public eye.

The fans have time and again seen what a pure of a soul she was through her interviews and interactions. She also was known to be a style diva and had kept setting new goals through her appearances. Here are some of the heartwarming pictures of the late star that will make you miss her on the big screen, a bit more than usual!

That Smile

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Nov 10, 2016 at 12:04pm PST

The Perfect Mother

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday to my baby kuchhhuuu 💗 love you😘😘😘 A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Nov 5, 2016 at 4:15am PDT

Stylish Diva That She Was

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Nov 1, 2015 at 9:01am PST

With Her World

View this post on Instagram My strength 💗 A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on May 1, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

Frame Worthy

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Dec 10, 2016 at 11:55pm PST

Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:22am PST

Simple And Elegant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on May 9, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

Her Mini Version

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

Sridevi lost her life in accidental drowning in Dubai on 24 February, 2018. It has been two years since her demise but her fans continue to celebrate her work till date and will always continue. For the world, she will always be the beautiful 'Chandni', innocent 'Shashi', doting 'Mom' and more forever!

