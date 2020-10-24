Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s gorgeous daughter Suhana Khan often gives a glimpse of her glamorous life on Instagram. And her followers on Insta, keep waiting for this stunning star kid to share pictures from her fun-filled life. But it is not that often that we get to see her brother Aryan Khan sharing pics. But here’s a triple treat for all those who were eagerly waiting to see the Khan siblings together, courtesy Suhana! Suhana Khan’s Caption On Her Latest Instagram Post Is What Every Millennial Would Relate To!

Suhana Khan's latest picture on her Insta story has taken the internet by storm. Suhana has shared a photograph in which she can been striking a cute pose with cousin Alia Chhiba and brother Aryan Khan. They are currently in Dubai and can often be seen along with Shah Rukh Khan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Fans have spotted Suhana cheering along with her dad from the stands during the Kolkata Knight Riders matches. IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Spotted at DC vs KKR Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium!

Talking about the picture, Suhana Khan and Alia Chhiba are looking absolutely stylish. Suhana has donned a white-coloured full-sleeved crop top and paired it with blue denims. On the other hand, Alia has sported a white top and teamed it up with a high-waist black skirt. Aryan Khan is looking handsome just like his father in a casual avatar. He has opted for a grey hoodie with jeans.

The Terrific Trio - Suhana Khan, Alia Chhiba, Aryan Khan

Suhana Khan, Alia Chhiba, Aryan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aren’t Suhana Khan, Alia Chhiba and Aryan Khan looking simply stunning together? We are sure, fans of these star kids would be happy to see their picture! Stay tuned for updates from the world of entertainment!

