Sunny Leone is one of the most active social media users. She likes to keep her fans updated about even the little things going on in her life. Amongst the many posts that she shares, we have often seen videos of her playing pranks on her husband Daniel Weber, but her recent post was all about love and a happy Christmas dance. Sunny grooved to an old melody to celebrate the festivities and her husband was cute enough to join the actress in this celebration. Sunny Leone Shares an Adorable Snap With Husband Daniel Weber From Their Beach Day.

Sunny and Weber were in the Christmas spirits as they are seen in Christmas themed attires in the video. Sunny opted for a green top, red pants along with antlers headband for the little dance while Daniel's pyjamas were all about Christmas. He also wore a Santa cap for the video. The video shows Sunny excitedly grooving on a song. Daniel slides in and takes Sunny's hand to dance with her. The two bust some cute moves and end the dance with a kiss. Daniel moves away from the camera and Sunny gives flying kisses to the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Fans were elated to see Sunny so happy and groovy. Her video garnered 2 million views in just a few hours of its upload. Her fans dropped heart emojis on the video and wished the actress a very Merry Christmas. Earlier, Sunny had shared a few pictures in a stunning wine coloured dress that left the internet on fire. Anamika: Sunny Leone Begins Filming for Vikram Bhatt’s Action-Packed Web Show in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Sunny opened up about the importance of Christmas in her family and how she is teaching her children all about it. "Nisha is five years old now, and I thought it was the right time to explain to her what Christmas meant. I didn’t want her to feel that the festival is all about receiving gifts. So, I also told her the story of Saint Nicholas, and the project that she’s working on is based on his teachings," revealed Sunny. The family spent some time in Los Angeles and returned to India as Sunny had to begin work on MTV Spitsvilla X3 and other projects of hers.

