Sushant Singh Rajput No More: The Actor's Last Instagram Post Was Dedicated to his Late Mother

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence and police officers have confirmed the same. The actor was apparently found hanging and various media outlets suggest he was suffering from clinical depression. Sushant had a promising career in Bollywood and the news of his committing suicide came as a shock to all of us. The actor was always close to his mother and he often remembered the times he spent with her. Her demise was a major blow to him and he never really came to terms with that. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

In fact, now that we look at his Instagram account, his last post was dedicated to her. He had shared a beautiful picture of hers with a heartfelt caption that read, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile, And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ. He had posted it just a few weeks back on June 3. Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

Check Out Sushant's Last Instagram Post

Sushant, an engineer was always inclined towards Bollywood. He started his journey as a background dancer in songs and slowly climbed his way to acting. He achieved fame with his TV role in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta and eventually had his big Bollywood break in Kai Po Che with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood today has lost yet another gem in Sushant Singh Rajput.

