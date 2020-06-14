Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: The Actor's Last Instagram Post Was Dedicated to his Late Mother

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 03:20 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: The Actor's Last Instagram Post Was Dedicated to his Late Mother
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence and police officers have confirmed the same. The actor was apparently found hanging and various media outlets suggest he was suffering from clinical depression. Sushant had a promising career in Bollywood and the news of his committing suicide came as a shock to all of us. The actor was always close to his mother and he often remembered the times he spent with her. Her demise was a major blow to him and he never really came to terms with that. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

In fact, now that we look at his Instagram account, his last post was dedicated to her. He had shared a beautiful picture of hers with a heartfelt caption that read, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile, And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ.  He had posted it just a few weeks back on June 3. Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

Check Out Sushant's Last Instagram Post

Sushant, an engineer was always inclined towards Bollywood. He started his journey as a background dancer in songs and slowly climbed his way to acting. He achieved fame with his TV role in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta and eventually had his big Bollywood break in Kai Po Che with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood today has lost yet another gem in Sushant Singh Rajput.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Chhichhore Dil Bechara Kai Po Che Pavitra Rishta Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput passes away Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets)
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Others in Sports Fraternity Express Shock on Actor’s Sudden Demise
Sports

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Others in Sports Fraternity Express Shock on Actor’s Sudden Demise
Sushant Singh Rajput, Aged 34, Commits Suicide; Twitterati Shocked To Hear About The Death Of Bollywood Actor
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput, Aged 34, Commits Suicide; Twitterati Shocked To Hear About The Death Of Bollywood Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment
Disha Salian Death: Police Uncertain About Cause of Death, Says 'Not Sure If It Was a Suicide or an Accident'
Bollywood

Disha Salian Death: Police Uncertain About Cause of Death, Says 'Not Sure If It Was a Suicide or an Accident'
Disha Salian Demise: Sushant Singh Rajput Mourns The Death Of His Former Manager, Offers Condolences To Her Family
Bollywood

Disha Salian Demise: Sushant Singh Rajput Mourns The Death Of His Former Manager, Offers Condolences To Her Family
Disha Salian Passes Away: Varun Sharma Mourns the Loss Of His Manager in an Emotional Post
Bollywood

Disha Salian Passes Away: Varun Sharma Mourns the Loss Of His Manager in an Emotional Post
Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide in Mumbai
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide in Mumbai
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement