In a shocking turn of events, Sushant Singh Rajput's father has filed FIR against the actor's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. As per reports by Times Now, his father has accused her of conspiracy and abetment of suicide and FIR has been registered with the Patna police. While the investigation into his suicide is still underway by Mumbai Police, the recent FIR has compelled the Bihar police to intervene in the ongoing investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Forensics Rule Out Foul Play; Police To Focus On Abetment To Suicide And Professional Rivalry.

Earlier Rhea Chakraborty had written to Home Minister, Amit Shah, demanding CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. She had also revealed their relationship status though his family was unaware of it, In fact, when his father was asked about the actor's relationship with Rhea, he had denied having any knowledge about it and had further mentioned about how he was aware of Ankita Lokhande but no one else in his son's life.

Check Out the Update

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | Sushant Singh Rajput detah case: Actress @Tweet2Rhea has been booked by Bihar Police for abetment to suicide. pic.twitter.com/I3IsZB825I — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 28, 2020

Recently when a fan had asked his sister Shweta Singh Kirti about the reason they weren't demanding CBI investigation into the actor's suicide case, she had replied him saying they are waiting for Mumbai police to finish their investigation. However, now with two state police officials getting involved in the same matter, it's most likely that CBI will take over.

