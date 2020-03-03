Taapsee Pannu's Thappad Beats The Lifetime Collection Of Five Anubhav Sinha Movies At The Box Office

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thappad dropped on First Monday to Rs 2.26 crore. Trade was hopeful it will bring Rs 2.50 crore but they aren't disheartened yet. In four days the film has earned Rs 16.92 crore and if it keeps the weekday numbers to the same limit, the film could have a Rs 25 crore first-week business. Meanwhile, we found out that Taapsee Pannu's heroic film has earned more than the lifetime collection of many films that Anubhav Sinha has directed or produced. The last count was five and that will definitely make the filmmaker really happy. Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu’s Hard-Hitting Tale Sees a Dip on Monday, Collects Rs 16.92 Crore in Total

Sinha has already been getting showered by praises on the deft handling of the premise in Thappad and now it is also claiming box office glory slowly and steadily. The six movies that Thappad has managed to leave behind are Tum Bin (2001), Tathastu (2006), Gulaab Gang (2014), Zid (2014) and Tum Bin 2 (2016).

Tum Bin which was Sinha's debut directorial was a successful movie primarily because of its bewitching music. It had earned Rs 4.43 crore in its entire runtime. Tathastu starring Sanjay Dutt and Ameesha Patel, was a downer and had earned Rs 1.94 crore in total, Gulaab Gang which was Sinha's production fetched Rs 14.58 crore while Zid could manage only Rs 14.08 crore at the box office. As for Tum Bin 2, it comes down to an abysmal Rs 4.42 crore.

Thappad will have a challenging second week as Baaghi 3 is releasing this Friday. Hopefully, people will watch this movie as well.