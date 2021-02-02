A day ago, it was reported that Karan Johar's magnum opus which he had announced back in 2018 has been scrapped. The reason behind this was said to be budget constraints, as a lot of loss was incurred due to last year's COVID-19 pandemic. However, seems like this is not the scenario and the said claim was indeed false. As the latest, we read on SpotBoye is that Karan's Takht is not shelved. Yes, that's correct. When the portal contacted the filmmaker, he replied, "Takht is not shelved. It’s just delayed.” Did Karan Johar Shelve Takht Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Vicky Kaushal?

This sets the record straight that KJO's ambitious project which supposedly stars a terrific star cast of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar is still on the cards. The reports also add that the director has many films in the pipeline and once the other projects are completed, he will move to Takht. Takht: Did Fox Star Really Pull Out of Karan Johar's Historical Drama? Find Out Here!

Earlier, while talking about Takht getting shelved, a source had told Bollywood Hungama, “There are several reasons why it has happened. To begin with, it’s a too costly film. Its budget is expected to be around Rs. 250-300 crores. Like every other producer, even Karan had to bear losses due to Covid-19. Also, his expensive films like Brahmastra and Liger are already in production or awaiting release, along with his mid-sized ones like Shershaah, Dostana 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shakun Batra’s next. Adding Takht to this list won’t be a good idea.”

“Since the very beginning, no studio was on board for the film. It was believed that Fox Star Studios was backing Takht because of its partnership with Dharma. But the fact is that Fox was never on board. Karan tried pitching Takht to other studios but his efforts proved futile,” the source had added further. Stay tuned!

