DisneyPlus Hotstar recently announced in a virtual press conference, their upcoming line-up in the 'Multiplex at home' initiative. The streaming platform is all set to bring eight new films for their direct to OTT release and fans are going to be super thrilled about this. With the coronavirus pandemic spoiling the party for all cinegoers with the theatres remaining shut for over two months, the digital releases are now going to become the new normal amid this crisis. We have already seen Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo have a digital release and now Abhishek Bachchan is also set for his upcoming film, The Big Bull to release on DisneyPlus-Hotstar. The Big Bull Poster: Abhishek Bachchan's New Look is Intense.

Joining the recently held press conference, Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the new poster for his upcoming film. The poster features Abhishek in a serious avatar giving a rather confident stare. The actor is seen sporting glasses and a business look on the same. The Big Bull revolves around the Harshad Mehta securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Nikita Dutta. The Big Bull’s new poster reads, "The man who sold dreams to India."

Check Out the Poster Here:

The Big Bull Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Among other films that were announced in the press conference were also Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 and more. Also late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara will be releasing on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The Big Bull Poster: Abhishek Bachchan Is Imposing And He Wants You To Stay Quiet (View Pic).

As for Abhishek Bachchan, the actor is already gearing up for his digital series, Breathe: Into the Shadows to release on Amazon Prime soon.

