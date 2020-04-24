Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal's Engagement Announcement Gets Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak?

Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan celebrates his 33rd today and he had plans of making this occasion extra special. While we are aware of his relationship with childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal and that he's also planning to settle down very soon, little did we know that he was going to announce his engagement on his birthday. Apparently his family was keen on making the big announcement on the actor's special day but the sudden outbreak of coronavirus in the country compelled them to drop their original plan. Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Get Hitched in November 2020?

When Mid-Day got in touch with someone close to the actor's family, they quoted the source saying, "The family had considered formally announcing Varun's engagement to long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on the occasion. However, given the current scenario, they have decided to do it at an appropriate time." Meanwhile, the reports of him tying the knot by this year-end are still going strong and let's hope the couple doesn't decide to delay it any further. Varun Dhawan Finally Reacts To The Reports Of His Roka Ceremony With Natasha Dalal!

Speaking about Varun's birthday plans this year, David Dhawan in his conversation with the same tabloid revealed it's going to be a quiet family affair. He smartly dodged the question about the engagement announcement while revealing that Coolie No 1 will release later since "work on the film is underway." The actor is currently spending the quarantine with his family and ladylove Natasha at his residence.