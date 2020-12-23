Varun Dhawan and his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal are one of the cutest couples of B-town. Fans often wait to catch a glimpse of the duo together, but it is not that regularly we get to see either of them posting lovey-dovey pics on social media platforms. The two have been dating each other since quite a long time and fans have been curious to know when they would be taking their relationship to the next level. Recently there were reports doing rounds citing that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have gotten engaged, but now, the former states that no such engagement ceremony has taken place. Are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Already Engaged? Kareena Kapoor Drops a Hint.

It all started when Varun Dhawan appeared as a guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want. On the show, the actress addressed Natasha as his ‘fiancée’ and the talks started doing rounds that the two have been engaged. Now in an interview with HT, Varun denied engagement rumours. He was quoted as saying, “Honestly, nothing has happened. No ceremony has happened but obviously, when I have been with a person for so many years, the commitment is there and then if one calls her anything of mine, that’s right only because she is. I am in a committed relationship and that means I am only with her and there is no one else.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No 1 in which Sara Ali Khan is paired opposite him. Directed by David Dhawan, the film will be premiere on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

