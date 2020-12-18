Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's romance has been the talk of the town for quite a long time now. Speculations about when the two will get married have been sprouting on the internet from time to time as well. While Varun Dhawan has been very vocal about his feeling towards Natasha, he has always maintained his silence when it comes to discussing his marriage plans. However, Kareena Kapoor has finally given us a hint that the two are already engaged. Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Get Hitched in November 2020?

Varun Dhawan graced Kareena's show 'What Woman Want' with his presence. They talked about a lot of things during which Kareena referred to Natasha as Varun's fiance. This is a major hint indicating that the two have already gotten engaged during the lockdown. The couple was reportedly going to get hitched in November this year but had to delay the nuptials due to the pandemic.

While Varun did not react to Kareena referring to Natasha as his fiance, he did talk about his parents wanting to have the lovebirds married. He talked about how they could move in a live-in relationship but their parents want them to get married first. "See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.’” Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal's Engagement Announcement Gets Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak?

“Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship but my parents wanted us to... Because I have my own place now,” added Varun. Well, at least this is confirmed that the two will be getting hitched very soon.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing for the premiere of Coolie No. 1. Directed by David Dhawan’s, the film is a reboot of the 1995 film of the same name. Varun will reprise Govinda's role in the film while Sara Ali Khan will step into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor's character. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas.

