Bollywood is smitten with the trend of modern day remakes of the popular classics. We have seen many such examples in past few years. The latest buzz was that Amitabh Bachchan-Smita Patil starrer 1982 film Namak Halaal was getting remade. Reports were floating around that this remake will be done by director David Dhawan with his son Varun Dhawan in the lead. However, in just one tweet, VD has slammed this speculation, clearly denying the same. Varun Dhawan Celebrates 8 Years In Bollywood, Dedicates a Heartfelt Post To His Fans! (View Pics).

The report claimed that the young star will be the lead of this film and the flick will be backed by Murad Khetani. Varun shared the screengrab of the report and his own tweet on Instagram to quash the rumours related to this, for once and all! He wrote on Twitter, "Guys u can write how many ever make belief stories about me but don’t make up things about my dad. This is a completely fabricated story will see u christmas to make u laugh." Check out the tweet below.

Varun's Tweet:

Varun Dhawan's tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As he said, he will meet his audience in Christmas 2020 through David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, also starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film is the remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film with the same name starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime.

