Karan Deol, Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy-starrer Velle was released on the theatres on December 10. Helmed by Deven Munjal, the film revolves around four immature youngsters who are on a run to correct a plan which went wrong. The movie is an absolute laughing riot. Having said that, as per the reviews, the comedy drama has received mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the theatres, Velle got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Velle Trailer: Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy, Karan Deol, Anya Singh Starrer Serves You Pure Entertainment (Watch Video).

Watch Velle Trailer:

Though, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost maximum movie becomes the victim to this mess. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take severe action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps.

For the unversed, Velle sees Karan Deol as Rahul, Abhay Deol as Rishi Singh, Mouni Roy as Rohini and Anya Singh as Riya. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Mahesh Thakur, Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Kumar, among others. The comedy film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura. Velle is currently running on cinema halls.

