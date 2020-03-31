Vicky Kaushal Donates Rs 1 Crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is donating Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund, to lend support to the ongoing battle with COVID-19 pandemic. CorVicky on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a note that read: "While I am blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. COVID-19 Crisis: Nana Patekar Donates Rs 50 Lakh Each for PM CARES and CM Relief Fund, Urges Fans to Stay Indoors (Watch Video)

"In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future." Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 20 Lakh to PM-CARES Fund to Combat COVID-19, Says ‘We Must Get Through This Tough Time’

Vicky Kaushal Donats Rs 1 Crore to COVID-19 Relief Fund

View this post on Instagram 🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Mar 30, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Anushka Sharma among many others have come forward to contribute monetarily in these times of crisis.