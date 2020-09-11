Vidyut Jammwal has been one of those men in Bollywood everyone loves to admire. While men want to be like him, women fawn over him. A perfect physique, a really sexy voice and those fantastic action moves, Vidyut is the perfect man for many. Here comes the slightly sad news. Jammwal is taken. The actor confessed that he is in a relationship. #Hrithiklivewithvidyut: Hrithik Roshan and Vidyut Jammwal’s LIVE Chat on Instagram Will Win You Over (Watch Video)

Vidyut revealed his secret love life on his show X-rayed by Vidyut. He was in conversation with international action icon Michael Jai White when he made this confession. He said, "I’ve just started seeing this girl. By the way, you (Michael) are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it.”

Check out the interview here...

Vidyut Jammwal even adds later that he isn't supposed to say it and hopes that the part would be edited out. The actor recently had an OTT release Khuda Haafiz which received a lot of appreciation. Overwhelmed by the same, the makers have announced a sequel to the film as well.

